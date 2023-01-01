Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley Holiday Auction banner image

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley Holiday Auction

BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF THE VALLEY
START
20
November 2023
08:00 AM MST
END
08
December 2023
08:00 PM MST
+ Extended Bidding
RAISED
$0.00
GOAL $100,000.00
0.0% To Goal
Have a question about our auction? Contact Us

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley Holiday Auction

Presented By KTAR News. Benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of The Valley

Bidding is easy! Click the menu tab (In the upper right-hand corner), Click "login", Then click "Create an account" (Below the login button) You will need to enter your name, email, and create a password. Once the profile is created you can start bidding!

Auction Video

About BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF THE VALLEY

Mission - Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley empowers young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible members of the community.

Vision - To be the premier out-of-school-time provider and leading voice for youth development in Arizona, ensuring youth and teens have the skills and resilience to successfully navigate childhood and prepare for adulthood.

Learn More

Featured Items

Featured
- Hotel Valley Ho One - Night Stay
- Hotel Valley Ho One - Night Stay

Signature Guest Room

$200.00
value: $450.00
Featured
- Waikiki Beach Resort (Oahu, Hawaii)
- Waikiki Beach Resort (Oahu, Hawaii)

5-night stay in Waikiki View Room for up to 4 guests

$2,250.00
value: $3,978.00
Featured
- Wickenburg Dude Ranch Experience for Two
- Wickenburg Dude Ranch Experience for Two

Kay El Bar

$1,200.00
value: $2,400.00
Featured
-WE-KO-PA Golf Club Foursome
-WE-KO-PA Golf Club Foursome

Good at either course!

$400.00
value: $1,100.00
Featured
2 Night Stay W Scottsdale
2 Night Stay W Scottsdale

Includes Breakfast for 2 IRD each morning

$400.00
value: $950.00
Featured
2-night stay at Caesars Republic
2-night stay at Caesars Republic

Includes Dinner for 2 @ Luna By Giada & Seven

$400.00
value: $1,500.00
Featured
5-Star Maldives Island-Villa for 2
5-Star Maldives Island-Villa for 2

5 nights / 1 Bedroom / Sleeps up to 2

$3,000.00
value: Priceless
Featured
Atlantis Bahamas (3) Night Stay in The Royal Tower
Atlantis Bahamas (3) Night Stay in The Royal Tower

Paradise Island, Bahamas

$1,000.00
value: $2,200.00
Featured
AZ Dbacks Experience for 4!
AZ Dbacks Experience for 4!

Behind-the-scenes visit to the Greg Schulte Radio Booth

$1,250.00
value: $2,500.00
Featured
KTAR In Studio Experience For 2!
KTAR In Studio Experience For 2!
$500.00
value: Priceless
View All Items