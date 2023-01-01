08:00 AM MST
08:00 PM MST
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley Holiday Auction
Presented By KTAR News. Benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of The Valley
About BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF THE VALLEY
Mission - Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley empowers young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible members of the community.
Vision - To be the premier out-of-school-time provider and leading voice for youth development in Arizona, ensuring youth and teens have the skills and resilience to successfully navigate childhood and prepare for adulthood.
Featured Items
- Hotel Valley Ho One - Night Stay
Signature Guest Room
$200.00
- Waikiki Beach Resort (Oahu, Hawaii)
5-night stay in Waikiki View Room for up to 4 guests
$2,250.00
- Wickenburg Dude Ranch Experience for Two
Kay El Bar
$1,200.00
-WE-KO-PA Golf Club Foursome
Good at either course!
$400.00
2 Night Stay W Scottsdale
Includes Breakfast for 2 IRD each morning
$400.00
2-night stay at Caesars Republic
Includes Dinner for 2 @ Luna By Giada & Seven
$400.00
5-Star Maldives Island-Villa for 2
5 nights / 1 Bedroom / Sleeps up to 2
$3,000.00
Atlantis Bahamas (3) Night Stay in The Royal Tower
Paradise Island, Bahamas
$1,000.00
AZ Dbacks Experience for 4!
Behind-the-scenes visit to the Greg Schulte Radio Booth