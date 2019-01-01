Custom pinwheel quilt to benefit Alzheimer's Assn

Six Country Meadows Retirement Community residents in York, Pa., spent six years sewing pinwheels to create a colorful 7'2" by 8'4" custom quilt. The quilt features 2,250 handmade pinwheels sewed to a cotton-rich 420 thread count fabric. As an act of purposeful service to give back to the community, the residents chose to sell this beautiful quilt to benefit the Alzheimer's Association-Central Pennsylvania Chapter. For more information, contact Kathy Bowers at KBowers@CountryMeadows.com or via phone at 717-741-5118.

To read about and view more photos of the quilt and residents in action, please visit www.CountryMeadows.com/Quilt.

Country Meadows offers memory support services in addition to independent living, personal care and restorative care. Over the last 20 years, Country Meadows' Connections Memory Support Services has provided care for more than 10,000 people with memory loss. Every day our residents see the challenges faced by their friends living with memory loss thus their desire to raise money for Alzheimer's research.